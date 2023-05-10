UrduPoint.com

ISPR Declares To Give Strong Response To Any Further Attack On Law Enforcement Agencies, State Installations

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 10, 2023 | 08:05 PM

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2023) The Inter Services Public Relations on Wednesday declared that any further attack on all the law enforcement agencies, including the armed forces, military and state installations and properties will be responded strongly.

The ISPR, in a press release issued today, further said that the armed forces, in the greater interest of Pakistan, demonstrated restraint with utmost patience and tolerance; despite provocation from the gang hell-bent to push Pakistan into civil war. It said these goons will be responsible in case of any retaliation. It said that no one will be allowed to incite people and take law into hands.

Commenting on the recent attacks by the PTI workers on state installations yesterday, the media wing of the armed forces said May 9 will be remembered as a dark chapter in the history of Pakistan.

Quoting NAB circular, the ISPR said PTI Chief Imran Khan was taken into custody as per law, which was also validated by the Islamabad High Court.

But, unfortunately, there were organized attacks on military properties and installations and anti-army slogans were raised, immediate after his arrest.

The ISPR said what an irony it is that on the one hand, these evil elements vigorously provoke public sentiments to achieve their limited and selfish goals, while on the other hand, they also throw dust in the eyes of the people by highlighting importance of the army for the country. It said what the eternal foe of Pakistan could not achieve in 75 years, this power hungry group, clad in political cloak had done.

The Inter Services Public Relations said the armed forces are well aware of directives of some evil leadership of a party behind all this planning.

The ISPR further said that facilitators, planners and political activists involved in these operations have been identified and strict action will be taken against them as per law and all these such elements will now be responsible for the consequences.

