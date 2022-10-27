UrduPoint.com

ISPR DG, ISI Chief Brush Aside Fake, Orchestrated Narrative On Arshad Sharif's Killing; Seek Full-fledged Probe To Reveal Facts

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ISPR DG, ISI chief brush aside fake, orchestrated narrative on Arshad Sharif's killing; seek full-fledged probe to reveal facts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General (DG), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt. General Babar Iftikhar and Director General (DG), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt. General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum on Thursday brushed aside fake and orchestrated narrative on Arshad Sharif's killing while seeking a full-fledged probe to bring out facts before the nation.

Taking the lead during the joint presser flanked by DG ISI, Lt Gen Babar said rather Pakistan Army and Arshad Sharif had cordial relations. Arshad used to cover ISPR media-related activities and he even conducted numerous programmes on Shuhada (martyrs) and the institution.

General Babar said his institution held no grudge against senior journalist Arshad Sharif despite the fact that he carried an extreme narrative on cipher controversy. Arshad Sharif made strong comments regarding the army during this time, but "We did not have any negative sentiments about him and we don't have such feelings now." DG ISPR while shedding light on the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and the circumstances surrounding it, said this press conference is being held in the context of presenting facts so that "facts, fiction and opinion can be differentiated." Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had been "specially informed" about the sensitivity of the press conference as well, he said, adding, it is quite imperative to determine the factors due to which a particular narrative is being built and people are being misled.

Terming the death of Arshad Sharif as a "very tragic incident," Lt Gen Iftikhar said Sharif was an icon of Pakistani journalism, a martyr's son and a martyr's brother.

His programmes will be seen as a role model for other journalists, he added.

General Iftikhar went on to say that Sharif s popularity was based on being an investigative journalist and when the cipher surfaced, he conducted several programmes on the issue.

Talking about the cipher, Gen Iftikhar said that the army chief had discussed it with Imran on March 11 when the latter had termed it to be "not a big thing". "It was surprising for us when on March 27 a piece of paper was waved and an attempt was made to build a narrative that was far from reality." He said that several facts had come to light regarding the cipher revealing the "baseless and unfounded" narrative surrounding it. The DG ISPR informed the National Security Committee that no proof was found regarding the conspiracy against the PTI government, he said, adding that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) also did not find any evidence regarding the conspiracy.

"This is all part of the record. We wanted to bring this to the public. And we left the decision to the-then government." However, this did not happen and more rumours were spread to gain political mileage, he said, adding that the Pakistan Army was also targeted.

Gen Babar Iftikhar said that the army was expected to intervene in domestic politics. "The word neutral and apolitical was turned into abuse. To all this baseless narrative, the army chief and the institution showed restraint and we tried our level best that politicians should sit together and resolve their issues through dialogues."

More Stories From Pakistan

