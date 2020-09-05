UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ISPR DG Tweets "Har Ghari Tayyar Kamran" National Song On Defence & Martyrs' Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 09:16 PM

ISPR DG tweets

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Saturday tweeted the latest national song on the occasion of Defence Day to eulogize the matchless bravery and sacrifices of the martyrs while defending the motherland

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Saturday tweeted the latest national song on the occasion of Defence Day to eulogize the matchless bravery and sacrifices of the martyrs while defending the motherland.

The ISPR DG said, "A tribute to our martyrs, our heroes, on the eve of Defence and Martyrs' Day." The song "Har Ghari Tayyar Kamran" is a remake of an old patriotic song of the 80's by the same name. Pakistan's top melody voices; Ali Hamza, Ali Azmat, Ali Noor and Asim Azhar have collaborated for the Defence & Martyrs' Day - 2020. They pay tribute to the services rendered by our armed forces and its operational readiness.

The music video showcases the sacrifices of Pakistan as a nation in fighting terrorism and the evolution of our Armed Forces as a cutting edge military structure; second to none.

It also incorporates stylized shots of the singers patriotically supporting their heroes.

Renowned music maestro, Ali Hamza (noori) has put his heart and soul into this song, giving a contemporary spin to its composition, originally sung by Khalid Waheed and written by Zafar Ullah Poshni. Additional lyrics have been penned by Ali Hayat Rizvi.

Ali Hamza, with his unique creativity, has composed a first of its kind blend of modern Rock sound with a riveting performance by the Military Band from the Army school of Music. A very special composition, which can rightly be called, "A Melody of Pride".

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Music ISPR Same Ali Azmat 2020 From Top Defence Day

Recent Stories

Prime Minister takes notice of lack of facilities ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's MiG-31 Scrambled to Intercept Norwegian A ..

5 minutes ago

Laborer electrocuted in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Eight fall unconscious due to gas leakage

29 minutes ago

5500 adulterated milk discarded, 8 milkmen arreste ..

29 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister visits flood affected areas of C ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.