ISPR DG tweets short video clip to pay tribute martyrs, Ghazis

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar Friday released a short video clip and paid tributes to the martyrs, Ghazis and their loved ones for indomitable national spirit, patriotism and valour for rendering sacrifices to safeguard the motherland.

He took to micro-blogging website Twitter to share a special tribute video depicting the martyrs and their families showing insurmountable resolve to defend the country at all costs which was the eight one in the series showing different life accounts of the families of martyrs and Ghazis with the title "Defence & Martyrs' Day.

" This video clip paid homage to the mothers of the men and women serving in forces to defend the motherland.

He wrote on his official account, "Salute to the martyrs, Ghazis and all of the relatives belonging to them. Martyrs of Pakistan, our pride." The tweet was followed by hashtags #6September #ShuhadaKoSalam.

Earlier, the ISPR DG in his news conference announced that this year's Defence and Martyrs' Day theme was "Our martyrs our pride, salute to all the relatives belonging to the Ghazis and Shaheeds."He said the ceremony for this year would be held under strict COVID-19 protocols with full national zeal and fervour.