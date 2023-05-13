ISPR dismisses rumours about imposition of martial law

(@Abdulla99267510)

DG ISPR Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhari says Pakistan army is united under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff and would remain united despite internal and external propaganda.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13th, 2023) Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhri brushed aside the rumours about resignations of senior officers of Pakistan Army, as a protest against violent demonstrations and arson of the state institution's assets.

The DG ISPR said Pakistan army is united under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff and would remain united despite internal and external propaganda.

He made these remarks while talking to a local private tv channel on Friday night.

The DG ISPR said the entire military leadership, including the Army Chief, believes in democracy and wholeheartedly supports it.

He also dismissed rumours about imposition of martial law in the country as "baseless hearsay" and asserted that there is no question of imposition of martial law.