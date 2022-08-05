UrduPoint.com

ISPR Felicitates Athletes For Winning Medals In Commonwealth Games

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 11:10 AM

ISPR felicitates athletes for winning medals in Commonwealth Games

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General, Major General Babar Iftikhar on Friday extended congratulations on behalf of the armed forces to weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt and judoka Shah Hussain Shah for winning gold and bronze medals respectively in the Commonwealth Games.

The ISPR DG, in a tweet, said: "Congratulations from Pakistan Armed Forces to Nooh Dastagir Butt for winning Gold Medal & Shah Hussain Shah for winning Bronze Medal in Commonwealth Games making Pakistan proud. Pakistan Zindabad."

