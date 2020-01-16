Major General Babar Iftikhar has been posted as Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) in place of Major General Asif Ghafoor who has been appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) Okara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Major General Babar Iftikhar has been posted as Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) in place of Major General Asif Ghafoor who has been appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) Okara.

According to ISPR, Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, who joined the Pakistan Army as commissioned officer in 1990, belonged to the Unit 6 Lancer of the Armoured Corps.

He also graduated from Command and Staff College Quetta, National Defence University (NDU) and Royal Command and Staff College of Jordan.

Major General Babar Iftikhar had extensive experience of working on command and staff positions.

He also served as the Brigade Major, Brigadier Staff of the Infantry. He also commanded the Infantry and Armoured Brigade during the Operation Zarb-e-Azb. Besides, he performed duties as instructor at NDU and Pakistan Military academy.

Meanwhile, Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted that he was thankful to all those who remained associated with him during his posting as DG ISPR. "Thanks to everyone I have remained associated with during the tenure. My very special thanks to media all across."He also thanked fellow Pakistanis for their love and support and extended best wishes to new DGISPR for his success.