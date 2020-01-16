UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ISPR Gets New DG After Maj Gen Asif's Posting As GOC Okara

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 07:22 PM

ISPR gets new DG after Maj Gen Asif's posting as GOC Okara

Major General Babar Iftikhar has been posted as Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) in place of Major General Asif Ghafoor who has been appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) Okara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Major General Babar Iftikhar has been posted as Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) in place of Major General Asif Ghafoor who has been appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) Okara.

According to ISPR, Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, who joined the Pakistan Army as commissioned officer in 1990, belonged to the Unit 6 Lancer of the Armoured Corps.

He also graduated from Command and Staff College Quetta, National Defence University (NDU) and Royal Command and Staff College of Jordan.

Major General Babar Iftikhar had extensive experience of working on command and staff positions.

He also served as the Brigade Major, Brigadier Staff of the Infantry. He also commanded the Infantry and Armoured Brigade during the Operation Zarb-e-Azb. Besides, he performed duties as instructor at NDU and Pakistan Military academy.

Meanwhile, Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted that he was thankful to all those who remained associated with him during his posting as DG ISPR. "Thanks to everyone I have remained associated with during the tenure. My very special thanks to media all across."He also thanked fellow Pakistanis for their love and support and extended best wishes to new DGISPR for his success.

Related Topics

Pakistan Quetta Army ISPR Okara Media All From Best GOC (Pak) Limited. Love

Recent Stories

DoE, IRENA enhance cooperation in energy efficienc ..

25 minutes ago

German minister confirms US threat of higher EU ca ..

2 minutes ago

Glacier hits population; kills three in Kohistan

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Croatian President on ele ..

40 minutes ago

Who is newly appointed DG ISPR Babar Iftikhar?

42 minutes ago

Waqas stuns Abbas top seed Abbas in National Senio ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.