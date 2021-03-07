UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ISPR New Promo Highlights Quaid's Message Of Independence

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISPR new promo highlights Quaid's message of independence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday released a new promo of national song highlighting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's message of sacrifice rendered to achieve independence of the mother land.

The promo highlights this year's theme for Pakistan Day celebrations "one nation, one destiny" and unwavering resolve to withstand all challenges and crisis bravely with national solidarity and cohesion.

The promo opens up with the Quaid's address to the nation, quoting him, " We have rendered great sacrifices for achieving Pakistan.

" It also contains visuals of various military parades, nation celebrating Pakistan Day at Minare Pakistan, Pakistan Monument, Faisal Mosque, Badshahi Mosque, Ayub Bridge Sukkur and other key destinations.

The artists who performed the national song "Aik Qaum aik manzil" or one nation one destiny singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig were also visible in the promo while performing the track.

It also described the determination and courage of the Pakistani nation as united, Pakistanis have faced every challenge.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah ISPR Pakistan Day Sukkur Independence Ali Zafar Sunday Mosque All

Recent Stories

International Women’s Day a celebration of statu ..

40 minutes ago

Ministry of Interior’s anti-money laundering cou ..

1 hour ago

‏UAE announces 2,613 new COVID-19 cases, 1,587 r ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi bomb-laden drone attacks on Sa ..

3 hours ago

MoIAT explores growth of healthcare sector post-CO ..

4 hours ago

Afghanistan wants to be bridge between South, Cent ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.