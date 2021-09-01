ISPR pays tribute to families of martyrs ahead of Sept 6

(@fidahassanain)

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar also highlighted the patience and courage of the families of the martyrs by paying tribute to them for sacrificing their dear ones for the homeland.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2021) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Wednesday paid tribute to the families of the martyrs ahead of Defence and Martyrs Day on Sept 06.

Taking to Twitter, ISPR also released the sixth video of a series to pay tribute the families of the martyrs.

In the short documentary, a conversation between a father and friends of a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) martyr as the former showed as how his son had achieved his milestone after embracing martyrdom while defending the homeland.

On September 06, 1965, the Indian forces crossed the international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but Pakistan army foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

ISPR, in its short video, showed the sentiments of the soldiers deployed at borders after hearing good news from their families.

The short documentary released by the ISPR is based on good news about the birth of a son in the family of the soldier, who is discharging his duties at the border.