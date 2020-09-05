UrduPoint.com
ISPR Pays Tribute To Martyrs And Heroes

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 02:01 PM

ISPR pays tribute to martyrs and heroes

The entire nation is all set to celebrate Defence Day to commemorate the great sacrifices of Pakistan Army  on Sept 6th, 1965 to defend the motherland.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2020) Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) paid tribute to martyrs and heroes in connection with Defence Day.

Taking to Twitter, DG ISPR said that martyrs were their heroes and they were all ready.

“A tribute to our martyrs, our heroes, on the eve of #Defence & Martyrs’ Day,” DG ISPR tweeted.

A song “Har Ghari ,,,tayaar,,,kamran hain,,,ham,” was also shared by the ISPR to pay tribute to the martyrs and heroes.

Defence Day is celebrated every year on Sept 6 to commemorate the great sacrifices of the soldiers of Pakistan Army. The soldiers on Sept 6th, 1965 sacrificed their lives to defend the motherland when the Indian troops crossed the international border to attack Punjab.

