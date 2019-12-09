UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ISPR Rejects News On Pak-Iran Joint Patrolling At Border

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 31 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 06:31 PM

ISPR rejects news on Pak-Iran joint patrolling at border

The ISPR tweeted saying that the news was factually incorrect.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2019) In quick reaction to a news published by a local English daily, the Inter -Services Public Relations (ISPR) clarified that the news titled ‘Pak-Iran Forces jointly conduct border patrolling’ is factually incorrect.

Through a tweet, ISPR said that News published by Dawn today titled “Pak-Iran Forces jointly conduct border patrolling” is factually incorrect. “There is no joint patrolling anywhere on Pakistani Borders. Patrolling/ operations if required are always on respective sides by respective forces through coordination,” The ISPR tweeted.

Related Topics

Pakistan ISPR Border

Recent Stories

PML-N will not oppose  Army Chief’s extension: ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan stars can’t wait for the Rawalpindi Tes ..

11 minutes ago

Circular debt a threat to the economy: Mian Zahid ..

27 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates Thumbay University Hos ..

32 minutes ago

WADA banns global sports events from Russia

43 minutes ago

UAE participates in meeting of Arab League Intelle ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.