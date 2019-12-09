ISPR rejects news on Pak-Iran joint patrolling at border

(@fidahassanain)

The ISPR tweeted saying that the news was factually incorrect.

Through a tweet, ISPR said that News published by Dawn today titled “Pak-Iran Forces jointly conduct border patrolling” is factually incorrect. “There is no joint patrolling anywhere on Pakistani Borders. Patrolling/ operations if required are always on respective sides by respective forces through coordination,” The ISPR tweeted.