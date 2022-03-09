ISPR releases first promo for 82nd Pakistan Day celebrations

RAWALPINDI, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday released the first promo of 82nd Pakistan Day celebrations to be held on 23rd March to unveil theme for this year's commemorations.

The ISPR's promo underlined that it was the 82nd Pakistan Day and 2022 was unique as this year marked Diamond Jubilee of Independence of Pakistan.

The theme for this promo series is 'Shad Rahey Pakistan' (May Pakistan remain happy) which was prayer and 'Markaz e Yaqeen Shad Baad' (May the citadel of faith remain secure forever), a line taken from the National Anthem.