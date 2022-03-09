UrduPoint.com

ISPR Releases First Promo For 82nd Pakistan Day Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ISPR releases first promo for 82nd Pakistan Day celebrations

RAWALPINDI, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday released the first promo of 82nd Pakistan Day celebrations to be held on 23rd March to unveil theme for this year's commemorations.

The ISPR's promo underlined that it was the 82nd Pakistan Day and 2022 was unique as this year marked Diamond Jubilee of Independence of Pakistan.

The theme for this promo series is 'Shad Rahey Pakistan' (May Pakistan remain happy) which was prayer and 'Markaz e Yaqeen Shad Baad' (May the citadel of faith remain secure forever), a line taken from the National Anthem.

Related Topics

Pakistan ISPR Pakistan Day Independence March May Prayer From

Recent Stories

PITB Celebrates International Women's Day at Arfa ..

PITB Celebrates International Women's Day at Arfa Software Park

29 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 22,454 new community cases of ..

New Zealand reports 22,454 new community cases of COVID-19

35 minutes ago
 Europe stocks rebound sharply at the open 9th Mar, ..

Europe stocks rebound sharply at the open 9th Mar, 2022

35 minutes ago
 Aussie states continue to battle COVID-19 amid cat ..

Aussie states continue to battle COVID-19 amid catastrophic floods

35 minutes ago
 US petrol prices hit record high: $4.17 a gallon

US petrol prices hit record high: $4.17 a gallon

35 minutes ago
 Oil prices surge as US bans Russian energy imports ..

Oil prices surge as US bans Russian energy imports

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>