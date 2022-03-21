UrduPoint.com

ISPR Releases New Song In Connection With Pakistan Day

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2022 | 06:28 PM

ISPR releases new song in connection with Pakistan Day

The military’s media wing has released the song “Shad Rahay Pakistan”

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2022) The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday launched a new video in connection with Pakistan Day.

Taking to Twitter, the military’s media wing released the new song “Shad Rahay Pakistan”.

The song is a celebration of the resolve of the nation to stay united and steadfast on the path to prosperity, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). It gives a special message that the national aspiration to always see Pakistan's flag fluttering high. It reverberates a prayer that the country may flourish for all times to come.

The song is in tune with the resolve to keep Pakistan peaceful and on the bright path of progress.

More Stories From Pakistan

>