ISPR releases new song in connection with Pakistan Day

The military’s media wing has released the song “Shad Rahay Pakistan”

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2022) The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday launched a new video in connection with Pakistan Day.

Taking to Twitter, the military’s media wing released the new song “Shad Rahay Pakistan”.

The song is a celebration of the resolve of the nation to stay united and steadfast on the path to prosperity, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). It gives a special message that the national aspiration to always see Pakistan's flag fluttering high. It reverberates a prayer that the country may flourish for all times to come.

The song is in tune with the resolve to keep Pakistan peaceful and on the bright path of progress.