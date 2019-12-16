ISPR releases new song upon fifth anniversary of APS massacre

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a special music video commemorating the 150 victims of the Peshawar school massacre upon the occasion of fifth anniversary of Army Public School massacre.DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor Bajwa in his message on social networking site twitter said, "APS carnage will never be forgotten.

Five of the involved terrorists have been hanged through military courts. Salute to martyrs and their families. We have come a long way in failing terrorism as a nation. United we move towards lasting peace and prosperity of Pakistan", COAS.On December 16, 2014, 149 people including 132 innocent children of Army Public School were martyred by some merciless terrorists.Teachers also sacrificed their lives during the carnage.Terrorists came to extinguish light of knowledge but could not succeed.