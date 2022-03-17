UrduPoint.com

ISPR Releases Shad Rahe Pakistan National Song Amid 23rd March Celebrations

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2022 | 12:05 PM

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday released the national song Shad Rahe Pakistan (May Pakistan remain happy) as part of the Pakistan Day celebrations

Shad Rahe Pakistan is a unique song composed in connection with 23rd March which is a prayer in the name of this sacred land which is becoming the voice of the heart of every Pakistani declaring that Pakistan was happy, is happy and may remain happy, said an ISPR news release.

"This song is a manifestation of good wishes like glorious past, determined present and prosperous future", it said.

The composition of this song was done by leading Pakistani composer Shuja Haider who has written this song.

The melodious voices of Yashal Shahid and Shuja Haider have made this song even more beautiful.

The lyrics of the song say, "May the crescent and the star shine like this forever May your name shine on the horizon like this Our heart and soul sacrificed on the country, May this Pakistan be happy Above all, let his name may Pakistan be happyYours and mine identity is one, happy PakistanThis echoing voice roars happy Pakistan".

