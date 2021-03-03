UrduPoint.com
ISPR Releases Teaser For Pakistan Day Celebrations

Wed 03rd March 2021

ISPR releases teaser for Pakistan Day celebrations

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday released the video teaser highlighting preparations to mark Pakistan Day celebrations on 23rd March in order to commemorate the day with renewed spirit

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday released the video teaser highlighting preparations to mark Pakistan Day celebrations on 23rd March in order to commemorate the day with renewed spirit.

The 15-second video teaser highlights different visuals of historic moments of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's address to the processions during Pakistan Movement, Minar-e-Pakistan, military parades of various Pakistan Day celebrations, children holding national flags and singing national songs, youth holding largest national flag and rallying with it in streets.

The teaser at its culmination highlights the logo of this year's 23rd March celebrations with the slogan One Nation One Destiny and 81 years of indomitable resolve (pledged by the forefathers of the nation for a separate and sovereign homeland free from colonial rule).

More Stories From Pakistan

