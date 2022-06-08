UrduPoint.com

ISPR Rubbishes Allegations Against Army Leadership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2022 | 10:33 PM

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday rubbished the allegations hurled against the top army leadership by senior journalist Shaheen Sehbai and others, warning that the institution reserved the right to take legal action against the perpetrators

The insinuations by Shaheen Sehbai and some others on social media quoting former finance minister Shaukat Tarin were baseless propaganda, which had even been duly rebutted by Shaukat Tarin himself, an ISPR news release said.

"Peddling malicious allegations and blatant lies against the institution and its leadership to promote vested interests is condemnable and institution reserves the right to take legal action against those involved," the ISPR said.

