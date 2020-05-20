ISPR says three civilians injured in Indian firing along with LoC

(@fidahassanain)

Indian Army committed ceasefire violation along with Line of Control by initiating unprovoked firing at Khanni and Ooli villages

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2020) At least three civilians were injured in unprovoked Indian firing at the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said here on Wednesday.

The Indian army targeted khanni and Ooli villages along with the LoC and started unprovoked firing which left three civilians critically injured. According to the ISPR, all the injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical care.

On Sunday, Indian army committed ceasefire violations along with LoC and initiating unprovoked firing while taking aim at civilian population.

Pakistan strongly condemned the Indian forces’ ceasefire violation and summoned Indian diplomat to foreign office to record protest.

On other hand, lockdown of Occupied Kashmir was still continued without any pause and Indian army was subjecting the youths to severe violence and torture in the occupied valley. The reports said that Indian PM modi and other ruling BJP leaders were pursuing genocide of Muslim agenda in India.