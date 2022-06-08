UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Since its release, 'Dil Fatah Karain' has actually won many hearts with its beautiful concept, singing duos, composition and amazing lyrics.

The love song is the OST of an upcoming animated television project named 'Team Muhafiz' which is a joint collaboration of ISPR and a private television channel.

The much-awaited comic adaptation Team Muhafiz has a unique story line to capture the hearts and mold the thoughts of its viewers in a most positive way.

According to the official description of the story line shared by the entertainment agency via social media platform, it's a comic book series with multi-ethnic and interfaith heroes who fight social ills and raise awareness about our key social and development challenges.

Recently, both ISPR and collaborative television channel released the OST of the most-awaited comic series on their official YouTube channels which got millions of views and appreciative comments from the viewers.

"Very good lyrics and music. loved it. also, it's a very good initiative to revive the Animation Industry of Pakistan," shared a viewer, Adnan Saeed.

"This Project is looking awesome. Pakistan Zindabad" wrote another viewer on ISPR's YouTube upload.

The song is composed by Soch The Band and Sherry Khattak while its vocals are done by famed Pakistani vocalists Karakoram Band, Soch The Band and Young Stunners.

