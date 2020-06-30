ISRA hospital arranges antibody testing facility at clinical laboratory

The ISRA University Hospital has arranged antibody test facility for suspected patients of COVID-19 in the clinical laboratory

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The ISRA University Hospital has arranged antibody test facility for suspected patients of COVID-19 in the clinical laboratory.

According to a notification issued by the Deputy Director ISRA University hospital Dr. Sajjad Qazi, charges for antibody test will be Rs.800 for general public while Rs.400 will be charged for the employees of the university and hospital.