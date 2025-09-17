Isra Islamic Foundation & Isra University plays Great Role in field of Education: Fayaz Abbasi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Isra University Hyderabad, under the Directorate of Student Activities & Athletics, organized a Workshop on Emergency Response at Workplace: Floods, Fire, Electric Shocks & Accidents on September 17, 2025, emphasizing the importance of preparedness and workplace safety.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, Commissioner Hyderabad Division, Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi, President & CEO Isra Islamic Foundation, and Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, Vice Chancellor Isra University. Distinguished guests included Javed Iqbal, Secretary, Hyderabad Road Safety Traffic Management, Aslam Deswali, President Hyderabad City Welfare Association, Deans, Directors, Faculty & Students.

In his address, the Chief Guest, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, commended Isra Islamic Foundation for its noble works and also Isra University for organizing this timely workshop and emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening disaster preparedness and community resilience. He highlighted the pressing need for awareness programs that empower youth to act effectively in times of crisis, particularly during natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes, as well as workplace hazards. His gracious presence added great value to the event and was warmly appreciated by the university leadership and participants.

Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, in his welcome remarks, appreciated the participation of students, faculty, and experts. He stressed the importance of academic institutions in promoting a culture of safety and preparedness, noting that universities must not only impart knowledge but also instill practical skills that save lives in emergencies.

Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi, reflected on the moral and collective responsibility of institutions to safeguard society against both natural calamities and workplace accidents. He underscored the role of values, discipline, and civic sense in reducing risks and urged students to take such training seriously for the betterment of the community.

Afterwards the Chief Guest along with Speakers and invited guests were decorated with traditional souvenirs. The technical sessions were conducted by Roshan Mahesar, Head of Rescue 1122 Hyderabad, who shared effective response strategies for floods and accidents, including a live CPR demonstration, and Engr. Umer Akhter, Head of Health & Safety Department, K-Electric, who delivered an informative session on fire safety protocols and handling electric shocks in detail. He also conducted an activity of extinguishing fire.

Special guests Javed Iqbal and Aslam Deswali also appreciated the initiative, encouraging students to actively engage in safety training and to spread this awareness within their communities. The workshop concluded with a group photograph of dignitaries, faculty members, and students, marking a successful step towards building awareness and preparedness for emergencies in both workplaces and society at large.