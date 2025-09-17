- Home
- Pakistan
- Isra Islamic Foundation & Isra University plays Great Role in field of Education: Fayaz Abbasi
Isra Islamic Foundation & Isra University Plays Great Role In Field Of Education: Fayaz Abbasi
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 10:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Isra University Hyderabad, under the Directorate of Student Activities & Athletics, organized a Workshop on Emergency Response at Workplace: Floods, Fire, Electric Shocks & Accidents on September 17, 2025, emphasizing the importance of preparedness and workplace safety.
The event was graced by Chief Guest Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, Commissioner Hyderabad Division, Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi, President & CEO Isra Islamic Foundation, and Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, Vice Chancellor Isra University. Distinguished guests included Javed Iqbal, Secretary, Hyderabad Road Safety Traffic Management, Aslam Deswali, President Hyderabad City Welfare Association, Deans, Directors, Faculty & Students.
In his address, the Chief Guest, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, commended Isra Islamic Foundation for its noble works and also Isra University for organizing this timely workshop and emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening disaster preparedness and community resilience. He highlighted the pressing need for awareness programs that empower youth to act effectively in times of crisis, particularly during natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes, as well as workplace hazards. His gracious presence added great value to the event and was warmly appreciated by the university leadership and participants.
Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, in his welcome remarks, appreciated the participation of students, faculty, and experts. He stressed the importance of academic institutions in promoting a culture of safety and preparedness, noting that universities must not only impart knowledge but also instill practical skills that save lives in emergencies.
Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi, reflected on the moral and collective responsibility of institutions to safeguard society against both natural calamities and workplace accidents. He underscored the role of values, discipline, and civic sense in reducing risks and urged students to take such training seriously for the betterment of the community.
Afterwards the Chief Guest along with Speakers and invited guests were decorated with traditional souvenirs. The technical sessions were conducted by Roshan Mahesar, Head of Rescue 1122 Hyderabad, who shared effective response strategies for floods and accidents, including a live CPR demonstration, and Engr. Umer Akhter, Head of Health & Safety Department, K-Electric, who delivered an informative session on fire safety protocols and handling electric shocks in detail. He also conducted an activity of extinguishing fire.
Special guests Javed Iqbal and Aslam Deswali also appreciated the initiative, encouraging students to actively engage in safety training and to spread this awareness within their communities. The workshop concluded with a group photograph of dignitaries, faculty members, and students, marking a successful step towards building awareness and preparedness for emergencies in both workplaces and society at large.
Recent Stories
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Ambassador
MoF discusses latest financial, economic developments in UAE with IMF
Fujairah witnesses first drone cargo flight from civilian airport to offshore pl ..
Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library
Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..
President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Af ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..
ADIA publishes 2024 Review
UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..
Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..
UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi
UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Digital technology transforming policing in Faisalabad region: RPO6 minutes ago
-
Isra Islamic Foundation & Isra University plays Great Role in field of Education: Fayaz Abbasi6 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam congratulates PM Shehbaz on historic welcome in KSA6 minutes ago
-
CPO orders immediate redressal of public grievances6 minutes ago
-
Reforms, continuity in policies vital to strengthen economy: Ahsan16 minutes ago
-
Islamabad adorns streets ahead of Pakistan–Saudi historic pact16 minutes ago
-
Jam Khan reviews flood situation26 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrest accused in double murder case26 minutes ago
-
Govt started efforts to teach modern skills to youth to tackle jobless issue: Governor26 minutes ago
-
DMA nets record revenue in auction of G-9, I-11 bus stands26 minutes ago
-
Education minister inaugurates emerging Tech Lab in IMC for Girls36 minutes ago
-
PM arrives at Al-Yamamah Palace to meet Crown Prince36 minutes ago