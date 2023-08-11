Isra Uni kicks off celebrations for 76th independence day

Pakistan's 76th Independence Day celebrations have started at Isra University, and this series of different activities will continue till 14, August 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan's 76th Independence Day celebrations have started at Isra University, and this series of different activities will continue till 14, August 2023.

The university Managing Director Zaid Ahmed Laghari, led the ceremony by hoisting the national flag, symbolizing the nation's unity and pride.

The event was graced by the presence of students, faculty members, distinguished dignitaries and all the staff members.

The celebrations commenced with the resonant notes of the National Anthem, which reverberated across the campus. Every individual present, from students to faculty, paid their heartfelt tribute to the cherished homeland, embodying the spirit of patriotism.

Laghari spoke passionately about the significance of national integration in fostering unity among all segments of society.

He emphasized the importance of individual freedoms coexisting harmoniously with a sense of collective responsibility.

He underscored the role of each individual in working towards national integration and peace-building, promoting an environment of harmony, and understanding.

Prof. Dr Shaf Muhammad concluded the ceremony with a heartfelt prayer for the prosperity of both Pakistan and Isra University.

Reflecting on the blessings bestowed upon Pakistan, Zaid Ahmed Laghari remarked that the nation's independence is a constant reminder of the blessings of Allah S.

W.A for the Muslim community.

He urged everyone to celebrate this blessing every day, rekindling their commitment to the nation's progress and development.

The event concluded with a resounding chorus of "Long Live Pakistan! Pakistan Zindabad!" Prior to the ceremony, a spirited rally led by Zaid Ahmed Laghari, Abdul Qadir Memon, Prof. Dr Shafi Muhammad Jatoi, Engr. Daud Amir Channa, Prof. Dr Hussain Bux Kolachi, Dr Qadir Bux Kadwani, Dr Nasreen, Tariq Samoo, and a large number of students, faculty, and staff members, traversed the campus.

The rally, which commenced at Block-A, showcased the unity and solidarity of the Isra University community.

Addressing the rally participants, the speakers highlighted the pivotal role of national integration in fostering social, cultural, and economic development.

They reiterated that these values provide an equitable platform for progress and prosperity, uniting individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Isra University's celebrations not only honoured Pakistan's Independence Day but also underscored the institution's commitment to nurturing a harmonious and united community.