Isra Uni organizes seminar on HIV/AIDS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The participants of the daylong seminar on Human Immune Deficiency (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency (AIDS) have expressed their grave concern over increasing numbers of HIV/AIDS patients in Pakistan including Sindh and called upon all stakeholders to take measures on war footing basis to save the future of countrymen against these deadly diseases.

The seminar was organized by Isra school of Nursing organized seminar at Asadullah Kazi Auditorium at Isra University Campus, Hyderabad. The purpose of the seminar was to aware people around the country against the diseases.

The Director HIC Contro Sindh Dr. Sikandar Memon who was the chief guest informed the diseases are untreatable and could be controlled only through preventive measures. Sindh government is providing complete vaccination and required medicines free of cost to HIV/Aids patients of the province, he informed and added that an awareness campaign has also been launched in every nook and corner of the province to motivate the people for adopting preventive measures.

He appreciated and encouraged the School of Nursing for organizing the event of awareness at very appropriate time.

Dr. Sayed Nazir Hyder Shah of HIV Prevention programme at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro gave a detailed presentation, covering all aspects of HIV/AIDS and focused on "prevention".

The Principal Isra School of Nursing Rebecca Wilson John highlighted the main objectives of the seminar adding that "We are in a state of "War against HIV / AIDS Enemy" inside the Pakistan's borders and "War against Enemy on the borders of our country.

She called upon the stakeholders to make joint efforts to only defeat the enemies of the country but also the diseases which posing great threats to human life.

The nursing faculty highlighted on the "Evidence based Holistic approach" in dealing with individuals with HIV / AIDS and emphasized on awareness, prevention, lifestyle changes and human rights as per WHO standard.

The Directors, Deans, Head of Departments, Principals and students from all disciplines attended the seminar.