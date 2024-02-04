Isra University Celebrates its 20th Convocation

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister Sindh for education & Literacy Rana Hussain has congratulated the students of Isra University Hyderabad on its 20th annual convocation ceremony held on Sunday at Hyderabad Campus.

The worthy Chief Guest spoke to the students on the occasion and said that this day is very important for them and for their parents because today you have fulfilled the dream of your parents. Further, she said, this degree is the result of all the hard work that you have done over the last years. I am hopeful that after getting into your professional life you will make your parents, teachers and your nation so proud of you and you will do justice to your profession. Besides, she once again congratulated the students and wished them all the best, she added.

At the ceremony, degrees were distributed among 480 students. In which, 275 students graduated in medical, dental, nursing and physiotherapy programs. However, 10 students post graduated in various fields. Moreover, 1 student was awarded Ph.D. degree in the field of management science. Further, 203 students graduated in business administration, computer sciences, electrical engineering, and information technology.

The minister also congratulated the Chancellor, Dr. Ghulamqadir Kazi, Vice Chancellor Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, board of Directors, Faculty Members, students, and their parents on the occasion. Further, she advised the students to work hard for their dreams and serve the nation and humanity by helping those who are deprived of the resources.

On this felicitous occasion, Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, Vice Chancellor, Isra University in his address said that the main purpose of such events is not only to confer degrees on the students but also to honor those who have performed meritoriously.

He said that, in the light of a verse from The Holy Quran he said, ‘Knowledge inculcates in a person sense of responsibility and accountability.’ While expressing his expectations of the graduating batch he said, ‘I hope that the graduating students at this University will demonstrate this purpose of the knowledge and will emerge as torch-bearers of truth and be paragons of virtue.’

He also shared the tremendous progress shown by Isra University and the various achievements made over the years. In his closing remarks, he congratulated the graduating students and expressed his good wishes for their future endeavors.

Moreover, Muhammad Saif Ali, Mariyam Qureshi, Carol Borat, Sapna Kumari, Shri Devi Lohano, Syed Hamza Raza, Muhmmad Aaraiz Hyder, Taha Ali Khan, Simra Fareed, Sumaiya Narejo, Muhammad Kamran, Pirah Bahri secured gold medals in their degree programs. However, Sana Khalid Gujar, Maria Jat, Sadia Mughal, Aisha Falak Khatri, Komal Christian, Syed Zain ul Abadin, Abdul Basit Noorani, Naiha Aamir Qureshi, Zaid Tanveer Jat, Muhammad Ahsan Khan, Aisha Ali Shaikh secured Silver medals and Mehak Soho, Amna Kazi, Urosa Pathan, Anjlee Devi Dinani, Aisha Khanzada, Fatima Memon, Masood Ahmed Qasmi, Adil Noor Soomro, Karan Kumar Lohano secured bronze medals.

The event ended with the vote of thanks by Dr. Hameedullah Kazi, Director, Isra Islamic Foundation. Prof. Hameedullah Kazi congratulated the students and their parents.

He wished all the graduates for their better future and paid special thanks to the Chief Guest, Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, faculty members, dignitaries, guests and organizing committee for making this event possible.