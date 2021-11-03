UrduPoint.com

ISRA University Chancellor, His Family Are Safe At Home: Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 11:06 PM

ISRA university Chancellor, his family are safe at home: Police

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The district Police on Wednesday contradicted the news circulated on social media regarding alleged kidnapping of ISRA university's Chancellor Prof. Dr Asadullah Qazi, his son and daughter in law.

Prof Dr Asadullah Qazi, his son and daughter in-law are safe and they are at their home, spokesman said.

He said social media posts regarding their kidnapping were fake and fabricated.

He also shared a video clip in which Dr Qazi, his son, also rejected such social media posts.

