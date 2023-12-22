Open Menu

Isra University Clinches Victory At HEC Inter University Badminton Championship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Isra University clinches victory at HEC inter University badminton championship

The Isra University won the HEC Inter-University Badminton (Zone-K) Championship 2023 held at Quaid-e-Awam University, Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Isra University won the HEC Inter-University Badminton (Zone-K) Championship 2023 held at Quaid-e-Awam University, Nawabshah.

The final was played between Isra University, Hyderabad and Quaid-e-Awam University, Nawabshah, Isra University won both the singles and doubles finals by the identical margin.

Vice-Chancellor of Isra University, Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Qazi was the chief guest on the occasion.

During the Championship, Dr. Qazi was also taken for a round of the central library of Quaid-e-Awam University.

He appreciated the facilities at the University and also shared his views in the Feedback book.

Isra University was represented by the students, Owais Imtiaz and Ghulam Asghar, both from the civil engineering department.

In the final of the singles event, Owais Imtiaz won by 21-19, 17-21 and 21-17, while in the doubles finals, the pair of Owais Imtiaz and Ghulam Asghar won with the score of 21-18, 19-21 and 21-17.

The Isra University has also qualified for the Finals of the national HEC Inter-University badminton championship to be played on 02 January 2024 at the University of Faisalabad.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Badminton Hyderabad Nawabshah January HEC Event From

Recent Stories

No more bat symbol for PTI ahead of general electi ..

No more bat symbol for PTI ahead of general elections

8 minutes ago
 5000 police personnel to be deployed for foolproof ..

5000 police personnel to be deployed for foolproof security on Christmas

12 minutes ago
 IGP Sindh meets thalassemia-stricken honorary Capt ..

IGP Sindh meets thalassemia-stricken honorary Captain

12 minutes ago
 Transgender individuals Nayab Ali, Sobia Khan vie ..

Transgender individuals Nayab Ali, Sobia Khan vie for assembly seats in upcoming ..

12 minutes ago
 ECP extends date for filing nomination papers on p ..

ECP extends date for filing nomination papers on political parties' demand: Sola ..

12 minutes ago
 Ghazi Economic Zone launched commercially; work st ..

Ghazi Economic Zone launched commercially; work started on 2 units

13 minutes ago
IHC orders to defreeze property of British Pakista ..

IHC orders to defreeze property of British Pakistani businessman

18 minutes ago
 Chairman Mao, Quaid-e-Azam’s sculptures unveiled ..

Chairman Mao, Quaid-e-Azam’s sculptures unveiled at Pakistan Embassy Beijing

15 minutes ago
 Launch of Hajj App, mosque initiatives lauded

Launch of Hajj App, mosque initiatives lauded

15 minutes ago
 Mining company stopped from throwing mineral waste ..

Mining company stopped from throwing mineral waste in residential area

15 minutes ago
 PPP carried out record development work in Karachi ..

PPP carried out record development work in Karachi: Senator Mehdi

15 minutes ago
 LUMHS Senate meeting held after seven years, highl ..

LUMHS Senate meeting held after seven years, highlighted important achievements

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan