Isra University clinches victory at HEC inter University badminton championship

The Isra University won the HEC Inter-University Badminton (Zone-K) Championship 2023 held at Quaid-e-Awam University, Nawabshah

The final was played between Isra University, Hyderabad and Quaid-e-Awam University, Nawabshah, Isra University won both the singles and doubles finals by the identical margin.

Vice-Chancellor of Isra University, Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Qazi was the chief guest on the occasion.

During the Championship, Dr. Qazi was also taken for a round of the central library of Quaid-e-Awam University.

He appreciated the facilities at the University and also shared his views in the Feedback book.

Isra University was represented by the students, Owais Imtiaz and Ghulam Asghar, both from the civil engineering department.

In the final of the singles event, Owais Imtiaz won by 21-19, 17-21 and 21-17, while in the doubles finals, the pair of Owais Imtiaz and Ghulam Asghar won with the score of 21-18, 19-21 and 21-17.

The Isra University has also qualified for the Finals of the national HEC Inter-University badminton championship to be played on 02 January 2024 at the University of Faisalabad.