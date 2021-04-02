Isra University employees stage protest against salary stoppage

The employees of Isra University (IU) Hyderabad Friday staged a protest demonstration at the varsity's premises against stoppage of their salaries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The employees of Isra University (IU) Hyderabad Friday staged a protest demonstration at the varsity's premises against stoppage of their salaries.

According to a press release, they held the university management responsible for stopping their salaries.

The employees said that immediate action should be taken against the university management for depriving them of their basic right.