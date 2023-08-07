ISRA university observe world Hepatitis Day

Isra University, in collaboration with the Health Department's Hepatitis Prevention and Control Programme, Government of Sindh observed World Hepatitis Day by holding a walk, seminar, free hepatitis B vaccination, and screening camp inauguration & hepatitis treatment and research center here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ):Isra University, in collaboration with the Health Department's Hepatitis Prevention and Control Programme, Government of Sindh observed World Hepatitis Day by holding a walk, seminar, free hepatitis B vaccination, and screening camp inauguration & hepatitis treatment and research center here on Monday.

The event was held at the Isra University Auditorium and aimed to raise awareness about Hepatitis and promote preventive measures for this global epidemic. Zaid Ahmed Laghari, Managing Director, Isra University led the walk with faculty members, students and other staff members.

Isra University hosted this significant event to mark World Hepatitis Day. The day is traditionally observed in the memory of Dr. Blumberg, who discovered the Hepatitis virus in 1967 and developed the Hepatitis B Vaccine in 1969.

Isra University has been actively operating the Hepatitis B Vaccination Centre since 2014. This year, the event will also witness the approval and signing of an MOU to establish a Hepatitis C Treatment and Research Center, offering free medicine to positive cases.

Speaking at the seminar, experts shed light on the importance of vaccination, early detection, and timely treatment to combat Hepatitis effectively. Participants also had the opportunity to receive free Hepatitis B vaccination and screening services at the welfare wing of Isra University Hospital.

The event aims to create awareness about the prevalence of viral hepatitis, which results in approximately 1.34 million deaths per year worldwide, equivalent to the mortality rates of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. Both Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C together contribute to 80% of liver cancer cases across the globe.

Alarming statistics show that currently, 90% of people living with Hepatitis B and 80% with Hepatitis C are unaware of their status, putting them at risk of developing severe liver diseases without timely intervention. Additionally, unknowingly transmitting the infection to others further propagates the epidemic.

However, the speakers highlight the promising prospect of eliminating viral hepatitis through the availability of effective vaccines and treatments for Hepatitis B and a cure for Hepatitis C. The achievement of this goal relies on raising greater awareness and understanding of the disease and its risks, as well as ensuring affordable diagnostics and treatment for all.

With viral hepatitis now included in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the recent adoption of the world's first global hepatitis strategy, this moment presents a pivotal opportunity to act. Political commitment is crucial to prevent the rise of deaths and the continued spread of this epidemic.

The event was attended by Prof. Abdul Sattar Memon, Chief Executive Director (Academics), Engr. Daud Amir Channa, Chief Executive Director, Prof. Dr. Hussain Bux Kolachi, Head of Community Medicine Department, Isra University , Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Dharejo, Director of Hepatitis Programme, DG Health Office Sindh, Dr. Sadique Memon, CEO of Asian Institute, Dr. Lala Jaffar, DHO Hyderabad, who were honored as Guests of Honour and Dr. Sara Salman, who joined the event online.

All the students, faculty members, staff, and guests attended the event. The gathering aimed to unite in the collective fight against viral hepatitis and protect public health on a global scale.