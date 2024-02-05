Isra University observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@FahadShabbir)

Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed at Isra University to eulogize the sacrifices of Kashmiris who were striving to get the right to self-determination

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed at Isra University to eulogize the sacrifices of Kashmiris who were striving to get the right to self-determination

People around the world especially Pakistanis observe Kashmir Day to show Pakistan's support and unity with the people of Illegally Occupied Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

Keeping the same harmony in our hearts, the Isra University remembered and paid tribute to the martyrs and people living on the land of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Qazi, Vice Chancellor, of Isra University led the walk from Block A with the other dignitaries of the University to pay homage and acknowledge the sacrifices of the innocent people of Kashmir.

A large number of students, employees, doctors, nurses and others enthusiastically walked with the Vice Chancellor to pay tribute to Kashmiris.

The Vice Chancellor addressing the rally said "Kashmiris are not alone but we all are standing with them shoulder to shoulder and Insha Allah one day Kashmir will be a free state where Muslims can live according to their religion freely and happily".

He said that we are with Kashmiri brothers and sisters till the independence of Kashmir and today, we want to send a message to the world that Kashmir is only theirs and one day they will achieve freedom from Indian occupation.