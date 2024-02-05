Isra University Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 11:34 PM
Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed at Isra University to eulogize the sacrifices of Kashmiris who were striving to get the right to self-determination
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed at Isra University to eulogize the sacrifices of Kashmiris who were striving to get the right to self-determination
People around the world especially Pakistanis observe Kashmir Day to show Pakistan's support and unity with the people of Illegally Occupied Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.
Keeping the same harmony in our hearts, the Isra University remembered and paid tribute to the martyrs and people living on the land of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Qazi, Vice Chancellor, of Isra University led the walk from Block A with the other dignitaries of the University to pay homage and acknowledge the sacrifices of the innocent people of Kashmir.
A large number of students, employees, doctors, nurses and others enthusiastically walked with the Vice Chancellor to pay tribute to Kashmiris.
The Vice Chancellor addressing the rally said "Kashmiris are not alone but we all are standing with them shoulder to shoulder and Insha Allah one day Kashmir will be a free state where Muslims can live according to their religion freely and happily".
He said that we are with Kashmiri brothers and sisters till the independence of Kashmir and today, we want to send a message to the world that Kashmir is only theirs and one day they will achieve freedom from Indian occupation.
Recent Stories
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
Two more children die due to Pneumonia during last 24 hours in Lahore
PPP to secure victory in upcoming general elections: Khursheed Shah
Commonwealth Observers Group meets CEC
KP CM reviews security situation in D I Khan ahead of elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty5 minutes ago
-
Mother, two daughters die in gas cylinder explosion2 minutes ago
-
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people2 minutes ago
-
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division3 minutes ago
-
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations28 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders39 minutes ago
-
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah39 minutes ago
-
PPP to secure victory in upcoming general elections: Khursheed Shah14 minutes ago
-
Commonwealth Observers Group meets CEC14 minutes ago
-
KP CM reviews security situation in D I Khan ahead of elections14 minutes ago
-
ECP successfully completes task of handing over 260 mln ballot papers to DROs14 minutes ago
-
No guidelines to shut down internet on election day: Solangi14 minutes ago