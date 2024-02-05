Open Menu

Isra University Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 11:34 PM

Isra University observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed at Isra University to eulogize the sacrifices of Kashmiris who were striving to get the right to self-determination

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed at Isra University to eulogize the sacrifices of Kashmiris who were striving to get the right to self-determination

People around the world especially Pakistanis observe Kashmir Day to show Pakistan's support and unity with the people of Illegally Occupied Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

Keeping the same harmony in our hearts, the Isra University remembered and paid tribute to the martyrs and people living on the land of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Qazi, Vice Chancellor, of Isra University led the walk from Block A with the other dignitaries of the University to pay homage and acknowledge the sacrifices of the innocent people of Kashmir.

A large number of students, employees, doctors, nurses and others enthusiastically walked with the Vice Chancellor to pay tribute to Kashmiris.

The Vice Chancellor addressing the rally said "Kashmiris are not alone but we all are standing with them shoulder to shoulder and Insha Allah one day Kashmir will be a free state where Muslims can live according to their religion freely and happily".

He said that we are with Kashmiri brothers and sisters till the independence of Kashmir and today, we want to send a message to the world that Kashmir is only theirs and one day they will achieve freedom from Indian occupation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Same Independence Muslim All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

7 seconds ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

5 minutes ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

2 minutes ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

2 minutes ago
 466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

3 minutes ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

28 minutes ago
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

39 minutes ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

39 minutes ago
 Two more children die due to Pneumonia during last ..

Two more children die due to Pneumonia during last 24 hours in Lahore

1 hour ago
 PPP to secure victory in upcoming general election ..

PPP to secure victory in upcoming general elections: Khursheed Shah

14 minutes ago
 Commonwealth Observers Group meets CEC

Commonwealth Observers Group meets CEC

14 minutes ago
 KP CM reviews security situation in D I Khan ahead ..

KP CM reviews security situation in D I Khan ahead of elections

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan