Isra University organized symposium on post flood skin diseases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Department of Dermatology Isra University Friday organized day-long symposium on post flood skin diseases.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari who inaugurated the event said that skin and soft tissue infections were some of the most common dermatological complications that people can experience following a disastrous flooding event.

These types of infections can occur when injured skin is exposed to contaminated flood waters containing sewage, chemicals or pollutants, he added.

The event was organized by the Head of Department of Dermatology Prof. Dr. Uzma Rajar which attended by large number of students and doctors.