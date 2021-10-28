UrduPoint.com

Isra University Organizes Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:56 PM

Isra University organizes breast cancer awareness seminar

The Vice Chancellor Isra University Hyderabad Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari has underlined the need of launching massive mass awareness campaign against breast cancer so that the women consisting fifty percent population of the country could be saved from it

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor Isra University Hyderabad Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari has underlined the need of launching massive mass awareness campaign against breast cancer so that the women consisting fifty percent population of the country could be saved from it.

The breast cancer is spreading rapidly among women all over the world including Pakistan and there is the need to make the women aware of this dangerous and deadly disease, he emphasized this while addressing a seminar on breast cancer followed by awareness walk, organized by Isra University here on Thursday.

He said that awareness can help women to take preventive measures against this type of cancer and save their precious lives as the cause of the spread of the disease is not poverty but lack of education and ignorance.

Due to lack of education, majority of women do not know about the symptoms of the cancer, he said and added the women must aware of these symptoms and start treatment immediately.

He informed that Isra University Hospital was working on a plan to bring treatment facilities of breast cancer and soon the management would achieve the task.

Later awareness rally was brought out from university premises which was also attended among others by Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Memon, Zaid Ahmad Laghari, Dr. Asif Burney, Prof. Dr. Hussain Bakhsh Kolachi, Prof. Dr. Shafi Jatoi and Dr. Naeem Laghari.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Hyderabad Jatoi Women Breast Cancer Cancer All From

Recent Stories

EMA Says Launches Pilot Project to Study Options o ..

EMA Says Launches Pilot Project to Study Options of Drugs Repurposing

3 minutes ago
 Jordan, Lebanon, Syria Reach Agreement on Electric ..

Jordan, Lebanon, Syria Reach Agreement on Electricity - Amman

3 minutes ago
 EPA serves notices to 66 hospitals for violating P ..

EPA serves notices to 66 hospitals for violating PEPA-97, HWMR

3 minutes ago
 Cold weather to prevail in northern areas:PMD

Cold weather to prevail in northern areas:PMD

3 minutes ago
 Lulusar Polo in Pink 2021: Guard Group qualify for ..

Lulusar Polo in Pink 2021: Guard Group qualify for main final

7 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai witnesses launch of sustainability ..

Expo 2020 Dubai witnesses launch of sustainability-focused photography competiti ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.