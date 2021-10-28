Isra University organizes breast cancer awareness seminar

The Vice Chancellor Isra University Hyderabad Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari has underlined the need of launching massive mass awareness campaign against breast cancer so that the women consisting fifty percent population of the country could be saved from it

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor Isra University Hyderabad Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari has underlined the need of launching massive mass awareness campaign against breast cancer so that the women consisting fifty percent population of the country could be saved from it.

The breast cancer is spreading rapidly among women all over the world including Pakistan and there is the need to make the women aware of this dangerous and deadly disease, he emphasized this while addressing a seminar on breast cancer followed by awareness walk, organized by Isra University here on Thursday.

He said that awareness can help women to take preventive measures against this type of cancer and save their precious lives as the cause of the spread of the disease is not poverty but lack of education and ignorance.

Due to lack of education, majority of women do not know about the symptoms of the cancer, he said and added the women must aware of these symptoms and start treatment immediately.

He informed that Isra University Hospital was working on a plan to bring treatment facilities of breast cancer and soon the management would achieve the task.

Later awareness rally was brought out from university premises which was also attended among others by Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Memon, Zaid Ahmad Laghari, Dr. Asif Burney, Prof. Dr. Hussain Bakhsh Kolachi, Prof. Dr. Shafi Jatoi and Dr. Naeem Laghari.