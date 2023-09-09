Open Menu

Isra University Organizes Business Model Creation Workshop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2023 | 02:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The Department of Management Sciences Isra University Hyderabad organized a two-day business model creation workshop.

The event which concluded yesterday was aimed to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to build comprehensive and successful business models from scratch.

The workshop provided a practical approach to participants for developing all elements of a business model, offering hands-on experience in creating strategies for business success.

The Vice-Chancellor Isra University Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari while addressing the concluding ceremony of the workshop expressed his support for such interactive events and termed the event a valuable platform for students to gain practical skills in business modeling and strategy development.

Such events are not only to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship but also contribute to the academic and personal growth of participants, positioning them for success in the dynamic world of business, he said and appreciated the organizers of the event including Dr. Kinza Yousfani, Mahnoor Laghari, Miss Syeda Hadia, Monaima, Shaikh, Adnan Memon and the Trainer Riaz Ahmed Shaikh for organizing the event.

