UrduPoint.com

Isra University Organizes Event In Connection With 75th Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Isra University organizes event in connection with 75th Independence Day

National integration and peace building are the most important aspects of any society to get equal platform in terms of social, cultural and economic development for the nation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :National integration and peace building are the most important aspects of any society to get equal platform in terms of social, cultural and economic development for the nation.

This was stated by the Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon while addressing the event organized by Isra University Hyderabad in connection with the 75th Independence Day celebration on the theme encouraging national integration and peace building.

The event was organized by Directorate of Student Affairs, Isra University in collaboration with Isra Medical Students Society where the students paid tribute to the great ancestors who sacrificed their lives for the country. Besides speeches, the students also played stage drama on Pakistan Movement.

The Commissioner said that the creation of Pakistan was the result of great struggle and sacrifices of millions of people. "The countrymen must realize their responsibilities, forge unity and jointly strive for bringing progress and prosperity of their homeland so that the vision of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah could be achieved", he said The Vice Chancellor Isra University Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari in his welcome address said national integration helps to unite the minorities and gives each individual the freedom to live their life in their way without any interference. It is the responsibility of each individual to work for national integration and peace building, he emphasized.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Student Hyderabad Progress Independence Event Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

PMD forecasts rain shower in isolated places of co ..

PMD forecasts rain shower in isolated places of country

14 seconds ago
 Khawaja Muhammad Asif for national pledge to furth ..

Khawaja Muhammad Asif for national pledge to further strengthen country

18 seconds ago
 MEPCO to complete uplift projects worth Rs 2.40b i ..

MEPCO to complete uplift projects worth Rs 2.40b in current fiscal year

19 seconds ago
 5,000 to perform security duties on Aug 13, 14 : C ..

5,000 to perform security duties on Aug 13, 14 : CCPO

21 seconds ago
 President stresses use of EVMs for free, fair elec ..

President stresses use of EVMs for free, fair elections

19 minutes ago
 SSDO launches rickshaw campaign to create awarenes ..

SSDO launches rickshaw campaign to create awareness about human trafficking and ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.