Isra University organizes event in connection with 75th Independence Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :National integration and peace building are the most important aspects of any society to get equal platform in terms of social, cultural and economic development for the nation.

This was stated by the Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon while addressing the event organized by Isra University Hyderabad in connection with the 75th Independence Day celebration on the theme encouraging national integration and peace building.

The event was organized by Directorate of Student Affairs, Isra University in collaboration with Isra Medical Students Society where the students paid tribute to the great ancestors who sacrificed their lives for the country. Besides speeches, the students also played stage drama on Pakistan Movement.

The Commissioner said that the creation of Pakistan was the result of great struggle and sacrifices of millions of people. "The countrymen must realize their responsibilities, forge unity and jointly strive for bringing progress and prosperity of their homeland so that the vision of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah could be achieved", he said The Vice Chancellor Isra University Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari in his welcome address said national integration helps to unite the minorities and gives each individual the freedom to live their life in their way without any interference. It is the responsibility of each individual to work for national integration and peace building, he emphasized.