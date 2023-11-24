Isra university organizes female cricket tournament

The Isra University, Hyderabad Friday organized a one-day female cricket tournament, as part of the Breast Cancer Awareness Program

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Isra University, Hyderabad Friday organized a one-day female cricket tournament, as part of the Breast Cancer Awareness Program.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from girls representing various departments, including Computer Sciences, Management Sciences, Department of Physiotherapy, Nursing, and English Department.

The committee members Dr. Amber Baig, Dr. Kinza Yousfani, Dr. Shaista Arif and Sumena Gul participated in the event.

According to the spokesman of the university, the main objective of the tournament was to encourage female involvement in physical activities, emphasizing the importance of staying physically active for overall health and well-being.

The cricket match took place at the dedicated cricket ground of the university.

On the occasion, Dr. Kinza highlighted breast cancer awareness and the importance of physical activities and their effect on our daily lives. The tournament concluded by presenting the winning team with a trophy and productive remarks from the Pink Ribbon committee members and facilitators who emphasized the importance of maintaining female health was very imperative. The event not only raised awareness about breast cancer but also promoted a culture of physical activity and wellness among the female participants.