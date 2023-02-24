UrduPoint.com

Isra University Organizes Fun Fest 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 07:55 PM

The Directorate of Student Affairs Isra University Hyderabad Friday organized "Fun Fest 2023" with active participation of female students from all the faculties of the varsity

The Managing Director of Isra University, Zaid Ahmad Laghari along with Prof. Dr. Uzma Rajar inaugurated the fun fest and visited food and fun stalls set up by the female students.

Zahid Ahmed Laghari praised the efforts of the students and advised them to keep participating in such events as they can enhance their confidence and teach them practical lessons besides their regular education.

The colorful event featured various food and fun stalls set up by female students of different departments of Isra University. The appealing stalls offered a variety of foodstuff, games, beverages, frozen desserts and accessories along with funky photography, nail art, mehndi and hairdo services making the colorful event more enjoyable and fun. The spontaneous commentary, riddles, tongue twister competition, song dedication and similar activities were also conducted by the students for the visitors of Fun Fest 2023.

