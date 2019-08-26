UrduPoint.com
Isra University Organizes Seminar On "Kashmir Banega Pakistan"

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 06:33 PM

The speakers at a day long seminar said the world community had started taking serious notice of the atrocities being committed by Indian government in Held Jammu and Kashmir and said time was not far, when the Kashmiri brethren in occupied areas would achieve success in their freedom struggle

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The speakers at a day long seminar said the world community had started taking serious notice of the atrocities being committed by Indian government in Held Jammu and Kashmir and said time was not far, when the Kashmiri brethren in occupied areas would achieve success in their freedom struggle.

The seminar on "Kashmir banega Pakistan" was organized by the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization Isra University Hyderabad on Monday attended by a large number of research scholars, faculty, staff and students.

Pro- Chancellor Isra University Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi in his address said the atrocities being faced by the people of Held Jammu and Kashmir had exposed the so called democracy in India and now the human rights violations were being noticed and criticized by human rights organizations of the world.

He discussed the importance of Kashmir and added that such seminars should be organized in different universities across all provinces in order to create awareness and to express full support to the Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination.

The objective of the seminar was to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir and that the entire nation in unified voice had reiterated moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren.

Prof. Idrees Shar Professor Government College university, Hyderabad highlighted the "Historical Background of Kashmir" while Atiq Raja Chairman, Pakistan Youth Council and International Kashmir cause committee delivered the session on "Current situation of Kashmir and Role of Youth on social media in connection with Kashmir Solidarity".

Among others, Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi Pro-Vice Chancellor, Isra University was also present on the occasion.

