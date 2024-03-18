Isra University Organizes Seminar To Curb Blasphemous Content On Social Media
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A one-day seminar on “Prevention of Blasphemous Content and Inappropriate Activities on Social Media” was organized at the Isra University Hyderabad, which was attended by a large number of officials including the Vice Chancellor Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Qazi, Deans, Registrar, faculty members, employees of the university and hospital and students. The purpose of the seminar was to raise awareness about this sensitive issue in the modern era.
SSP Hyderabad Amjad Sheikh while addressing the seminar as special guest stated it was the responsibility of all of us to play our part in preventing blasphemous activities on social media. Parents and teachers have a significant role to play in promoting the importance and respect of religions, prophets, sacred books and sacred personalities, he added. He emphasized the need for youth to be aware of both the positive and negative aspects of new technology.
Amjad Sheikh urged all educational institutions including universities, to raise awareness among students and the general public about preventing blasphemous content on social media, mobilizing resources and taking corrective measures.
Speaking at the event Director of the Isra Islamic Foundation Professor Dr. Hameedullah Qazi emphasized the importance of curbing hate speeches and blasphemous content, stating that as Muslims, we must remain steadfast in our belief and convey to the world that no disrespect to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) will be tolerated.
He further said Pakistani youth possess immense potential, but it was essential for all of us to understand our responsibilities. Professor Dr. Qazi said enemies of Pakistan were trying to disrupt peace and security in the country to fulfill their nefarious agendas. He emphasized the urgent need to strengthen connections to awaken the public about the sanctity of sacred personalities, books and religious matters.
State intervention and role were crucial in curbing the misuse of social media, he added. He emphasized that the life of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was an exemplary model for all Muslims, and on the basis of which Pakistan can attain its rightful place.
