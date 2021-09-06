UrduPoint.com

ISRA University Organizes Walk To Celebrate Defence Day

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :ISRA University Hyderabad paid tribute to the Martyrs of Pakistan who lost their lives for the nation in the 1965 war by holding a walk.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari led the walk organized in connection with Defence Day which was participated by MD Zahid Ahmed Leghari, CEO Academics Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Memon, Registrar Abdul Qadir Memon, staff and students of varsity.

While addressing the participants, Prof Dr. Nazir Ashraf Leghari spoke about the important role of Pakistan's Armed Forces being played for our safety and security.

He encouraged the students and said that they were also the soldiers of the country who could save the nation with their skills and talent and by serving the needy ones.

He also highlighted the story from the past and told the audience how Pakistan defeated India in the 1965 war.

It was on this day 55 years ago, India launched her forces and attacked Pakistan across the international border without warning or a declaration of war.

This is the day when we pay tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defending their homeland from the enemy, the Vice Chancellor said.

Besides, Dr. Nazir Ashraf Leghari, other dignitaries, staff members and students of Isra University prayed for the safety and security of our motherland, Pakistan.

