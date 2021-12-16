Isra University pays tribute to APS martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Isra University on Thursday paid rich tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the attack of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar.

Within seconds, on December 16, 2014, the land of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar was soaked with the blood of those innocent children who were only waiting for their school to end and return to their mothers but no one would forget those innocent souls.

Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari, Vice Chancellor, Isra University said the entire university remembered the bloodshed incident of APS Peshawar on this day and paid warm tribute to the martyrs and their families by initiating a walk of remembrance and lighting the candles at the Isra University.

APS kids would be pride of the country and the day would remind us that no weapon could kill the courage of righteous.