ISRA University Sports Gala Prize Distribution Ceremony Held

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISRA University Sports Gala prize distribution ceremony held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The Grand prize Distribution Ceremony of ISRA University Sports Gala - 2022 (Boys) was held here at Sports Ground on Monday.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari was the chief guest of the event.

The Vice Chancellor, in his address, said that he was very happy to see the passion and excitement among the Boys.

He encouraged the Boys to participate more and more in sports as sports are an integral part of Human Development and make the human life healthy and prosperous.

Afterwards, Trophies, Medals and Certificates were distributed by the chief guest among winners, runners and participants respectively.

The Prizes were distributed among 08 Games/Events i.e. Chess, Table Tennis, Badminton, Carom, Dartboard, Tug of War, Basketball and Volleyball.

Volleyball winner was Civil Warriors & Runner up Dental Volleyball, Thug of war winner was Dental Giants & Runner Up Tug Tigers, Badminton winner was Amar Memon & Runner up Fida Memon, Chess winner was Naveen Lohana & Runner up Ahsan Khan, Dot board winner was Mohammad Memon & Runner up Hassan Shaikh, Table Tennis winner was M.

Ahsan & Runner up Hasan Ansari, Carom winner was Yaseen Laghari & Runner up Jawad Ahmed, Basketball winner was Rimshots & Runner up was Sherdil.

Sports Gala 2022 was held from 27th October 2022 till 07th November 2022.

Girls events were organized on 27th and 28th October 2022 while from 29th October till 05th November 2022. Sports Gala is an Annual event organized by Directorate of Student Affairs Isra University and this year Sports Gala was organized in commemoration with 25 Year Silver Jubliee of ISRA University.

ISRA University Male staff and others attended the event.

