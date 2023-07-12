Israel has no right to lecture Pakistan on HR: Musadik Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday said Israel had no right to lecture any country on human rights violations as it was itself involved in the genocide of thousands of innocent Palestinians

"Israel's comments in favour of the PTI have raised eyebrows. It is pertinent to understand, who is saying what and why?" the minister said while addressing a press conference here.

He said that the comments of Israel regarding human rights violations in Pakistan were tantamount to defending the desecration of the country's martyrs who laid their lives for the defence of their beloved country.

Israel which was the symbol of barbarianism in the world had intervened in the internal matters of Pakistan for the very first time, the minister said and further questioned, "Why did Israel think about human rights violations in Pakistan after May 9?" It was surprising that Israel's comments come in favour of PTI, a party, which instigated, planned and carried out violent attacks against state institutions and buildings on May 9, he said.

Israel's narrative on human rights violations regarding Pakistan on international fora was an attempt to make an impression that the arsons of May 9 were just an internal political matter of the country, Musadik Said.

"If their own people flare the government buildings and desecrate the statues of martyrs in their country and the government takes action against them, would it be a violation of human rights or just a political matter," the minister added.

He said the nation had to understand why Israel was defending the criminal act of the miscreants of a certain political party which attacked the core commander's house and the defence establishments of the country.

The minister made it clear that only the actual perpetrators of the May 9 incident would be penalized as per the constitution of the country after the complete investigation and it would not be a human rights violation.

He urged all political parties that to limit politics only to the sphere of politics and not make it personal.

Responding to a question, the minister said the experiment of importing oil from Russia was a great success which would reap profit in the coming days.

"Masses are not getting immediate relief due to the high price of dollars as we buy oil in dollars and sale in rupees at petrol pumps," he added.

Musadik Malik said that as soon as more oil in large quantity would be imported from Russia, oil prices would come down and huge relief would be given to the masses.

Furthermore, he said agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan regarding petroleum products were in the process of finalization which would help to meet the energy needs of the country.