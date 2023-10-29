Open Menu

'Israeli Aggression Endangers World Peace'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2023 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Markazi Muslim League Pakistan President Khalid Masood Sindhu has strongly condemned Israeli attacks on Gaza, stating that Israel's increasing aggression poses an extreme danger to global peace.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he mentioned that the previous night saw Zionist Israel carry out carpet bombings at 53 locations in Gaza, resulting in the martyrdom of 377 Palestinians. Since the commencement of Israeli brutal bombings on October 7, the number of Palestinian martyrs has reached approximately 8,000. He warned that if the world does not halt Israeli aggression and violations of human rights, a humanitarian crisis of immense proportions will emerge. He declared that Israel is committing genocide in Palestine with its actions, killing innocent people, including women and children, and the atrocities in Gaza are synonymous with ethnic cleansing.

The PMML President called for strong support for the rights of Palestinians and endorsed the unwavering stance taken by Pakistan's Permanent Representative in the United Nations, Munir Akram. He acknowledged Akram's crucial role in the passage of the resolution presented by Jordan in the General Assembly, which obtained 120 votes. Furthermore, Sindhu emphasized the need to fight for the rights of Palestinians, praising the skillful negotiation and defeat of the Canadian Ambassador by Pakistan's delegate, Munir Akram. He urged the Pakistani government to take actions for the aid and relief of Palestinians. He stressed that the United Nations must ensure the unimpeded delivery of essential supplies, including water, food, medicine, fuel, and electricity to the people in Gaza.

