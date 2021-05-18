UrduPoint.com
Israeli Attacks Blatant Human Rights Violation: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:13 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday termed the continuous Israeli attacks on Palestine as a blatant violation of all human rights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday termed the continuous Israeli attacks on Palestine as a blatant violation of all human rights.

In a statement, he said Israelis' hands were drenched with the blood of innocent Palestinians. Israel would continue to indulge in similar brutalities if it was not stopped today, he stressed.

Meanwhile, the continuous silence of the international community, over the situation in Palestine, was a big question mark, he said. The defenceless Palestinians had an equal right to live, he added. While the silence of the international community was resulting in human tragedy, the CM said and added that the people and the government of Pakistan had full sympathies towards Palestinians. It was incumbent upon the international community to immediately react to stop brutalities against the unarmed Palestinians, asserted the CM.

