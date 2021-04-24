UrduPoint.com
Israeli Interference In Palestinian Elections Condemned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:35 PM

Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and Palestinian Supreme Sharia Judge Dr Mahmoud al-Habbash on Saturday strongly condemned Israeli interference in the Palestinian elections and conspiracies to disrupt the electoral process

In a telephonic conversation, both dignitaries discussed the latest situation in Palestine and the region.

Dr Mahmoud al-Habbash thanked Pakistani government as well as people for extending unprecedented support on the Palestinian issue.

Ashrafi said peaceful solution of Palestinian issue was priority of Pakistan as resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in accordance with the long-standing desire of the Ummah for peace, security and prosperity in the region was key to sustainable peace in the Middle East.

The Palestinian government and people would not be left alone, Ashrafi said.

