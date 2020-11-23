Israeli PM Netanyahu secretly visits Saudi Arabia, calls on Mohammad Bin Salman, Pompeo

(@fidahassanain)

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Bengamin Netanyahu secretly visited Saudi Arabia and called on Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the reports said on Monday.

PM Netanyahu held a meeting with Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and with Mike Popmeo for five hours.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted about his meeting with Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammad Bin Salman during his visit. The picture shared by Mr. Mike Pompeo proved this fact that he was there in Saudi Arabia during these days.

In another tweet, the US Secretary of State had mentioned agenda of his meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

He wrote: “ In Saudi Arabia where I’ll meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. I look forward to discussing our efforts to counter terrorism, deter Iran’s malign influence, promote respect for human rights, and expand our two-way trade relationship,”.

Earlier, UAE and Bahrain normalized their ties with Israel on August 13, 2020 and Oct 18, 2020 respectively.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan also admitted that he was pressurized for ties with Israel but he did not mentiion any name.

"I can't mention name of that country, because we have good relations with it. We can't speak everything out," PM Khan said in interview.