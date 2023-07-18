Open Menu

Israelis Stage 'day Of Resistance' Against Judicial Overhaul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Israelis stage 'day of resistance' against judicial overhaul

Tel Aviv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Israelis on Tuesday marched on highways and blocked army headquarters in Tel Aviv in the run-up to a parliament vote on the government's judicial reform agenda protesters say would "dismantle democracy".

The proposals have divided the nation and triggered one of the biggest protest movements in Israel's history since being unveiled in January by the hard-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Weekly rallies across Israel have drawn tens of thousands of protesters aiming to prevent what they believe could open the way to more authoritarian government.

Crowds gathered in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial hub, early on Tuesday after organisers had called for a "national day of resistance" ahead of a planned vote by lawmakers on a key clause later this month.

Organisers urged supporters to rally at train stations, city squares, highways, and roundabouts across Israel.

Demonstrators holding Israeli flags and chanting "democracy, democracy" marched on highways and bridges, and blocked several roads as well as an entrance to the military's headquarters in Tel Aviv, AFP correspondents reported.

Opponents of the government's reforms also entered the stock exchange building in the city and staged a rally there.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Army Stock Exchange Israel Parliament Democracy Vote Hub January Government

Recent Stories

Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting o ..

Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting other women

44 minutes ago
 Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways ..

Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways for its grand return to servi ..

52 minutes ago
 Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader ..

Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

1 hour ago
 Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with ..

Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with New Zealand

1 hour ago
 France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pak ..

France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran

2 hours ago
 SCA receives applications for licensing companies ..

SCA receives applications for licensing companies intending to provide &#039;Vir ..

2 hours ago
DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collabo ..

DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collaboration for sustainable develop ..

2 hours ago
 AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions ..

AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions in Sharjah in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 ..

Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 in marriage case

2 hours ago
 ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refuelin ..

ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refueling station in Middle East

2 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging civilians' ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging civilians' trial in military courts

2 hours ago
 ZHO inaugurates cheese factory under &#039;Make it ..

ZHO inaugurates cheese factory under &#039;Make it in the Emirates&#039; slogan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan