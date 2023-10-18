ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday strongly condemned the heinous attack of Israel on a hospital in Gaza, killing scores of Palestinians.

"Let us be very clear. The heinous attack on a baptist hospital in Gaza by Israel is not an act of self-defence," he posted on the social media platform, X.

The foreign minister said the act was a violation of international humanitarian law that targeted innocent children, women, doctors, medical personnel, and displaced civilians seeking shelter.