Israel's Attack On Gaza Hospital A Violation Of Int'l Humanitarian Law: FM

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Israel's attack on Gaza hospital a violation of int'l humanitarian law: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday strongly condemned the heinous attack of Israel on a hospital in Gaza, killing scores of Palestinians.

"Let us be very clear. The heinous attack on a baptist hospital in Gaza by Israel is not an act of self-defence," he posted on the social media platform, X.

The foreign minister said the act was a violation of international humanitarian law that targeted innocent children, women, doctors, medical personnel, and displaced civilians seeking shelter.

