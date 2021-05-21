UrduPoint.com
Israel's Oppression, Barbarism Against Palestinian A Matter Of Concern For Muslim Ummah: MNA Saima Nadeem

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:44 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI's) Member of the National Assembly MNA Ms. Saima Nadeem has said that Israel's hostilities to humanity have been exposed to the world and Israel's oppression and barbarism against Palestinians is a matter of concern for the entire Muslim Ummah.

In her statement in connection with Palestinian Solidarity Day, MNA Ms. Saima Nadeem, who is also Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination said that Israel is bent upon making the whole of Palestine a graveyard.

Israel's barbaric actions against Palestinian Muslims are increasing day by day, targeting innocent civilians and children as well as attacking the civilian population is the most serious violation of the laws of war on which the United Nations and the international community should take serious notice, she said.

Palestinian martyred children are demanding justice from entire humanity, she added.

The MNA said that all of us will continue to raise our voices for the rights of Palestine and extend full support to the cause of Palestine.

More Stories From Pakistan

