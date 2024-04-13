Open Menu

Israel's Oppression Upon Palestinians Worst Act Of Open Hostility: JI Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Muhammad Hussain Mehnti, the Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh on Saturday said that Israel's oppression of the Palestinian people is their worst act of open hostility

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Muhammad Hussain Mehnti, the Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh on Saturday said that Israel's oppression of the Palestinian people is their worst act of open hostility.

The independence of Al-Aqsa Mosque will be based on the sacrifices made by more than 33,000 Palestinian martyrs. He expressed his views while addressing at a Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas Eid-Milan celebration on behalf of the people of "Gaza" in a straightforward yet respectful ceremony.

The martyrdoms of the leaders, including the sons and grandsons of the leaders of the freedom of Palestine and Aqsa, are a practical picture of sacrifice for Palestine and Aqsa, he added.

In his speech, Muhammad Hussain Mehnti went on to say that Ramadan is a time for believers. It's a really wonderful present. Through the blessing of this holy month, the believer becomes worthy of its joy, intimacy, and heaven by means of fasting, charity, remembering, reciting the Qur'an, and prayer.

Zafar Ahmed Khan, the town chairman of Karachi Model Town, Haji Noor Elahi, and Muhammad Akram Sheikh spoke at the ceremony as well. At Eid marketplaces, Eidgahs, and other locations of Eid prayer on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Haji Noor Elahi Mughal and other officials under Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas received a check for the Muslims of Palestine totaling around six million rupees.

Prior to this, the residents of Mirpurkhas have already donated over fifty-five lakh rupees to the Al-Khidmat Foundation, a welfare organization affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami, in order to aid the people of Gaza and Palestine. There were a lot of activists and supporters present.

Afterwards, Mohammad Hussain Mehnti said funeral prayers in absentia for all the martyrs of Palestine and Al-Aqsa in last night's savage missile attack on Israeli jets, as well as for the three young sons and grandsons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

