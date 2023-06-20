UrduPoint.com

Israel's Plan To Build Over 4500 Settlements Inside Occupied West Bank Condemnable: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Israel's plan to build over 4500 settlements inside Occupied West Bank condemnable: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan strongly condemned the Israeli expansion plan to build over 4500 new settlements inside the Occupied West Bank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan strongly condemned the Israeli expansion plan to build over 4500 new settlements inside the Occupied West Bank.

"This makes the universally-accepted goal of achieving two-state solution even more distant and sows the seeds of renewed and perpetual instability and violence," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said the unprovoked, illegal and unethical Israeli actions continued to undermine peace with no regard for international law and the UN resolutions.

"Pakistan is committed to supporting the Palestinians' just struggle for an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital," the prime minister reiterated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister United Nations Twitter Bank Jerusalem

Recent Stories

Gang of Antique Smugglers Arrested in Iran - Polic ..

Gang of Antique Smugglers Arrested in Iran - Police

5 minutes ago
 Trump Says Will Restore Impoundment Power of US Pr ..

Trump Says Will Restore Impoundment Power of US President to Unilaterally Cut Sp ..

7 minutes ago
 World Hydrography Day: Naval Chief seeks maritime ..

World Hydrography Day: Naval Chief seeks maritime stakeholders' role to stimulat ..

7 minutes ago
 Mayor Hyderabad vows to serve city, resolve proble ..

Mayor Hyderabad vows to serve city, resolve problems of people

7 minutes ago
 Rallies held in South Korea, Thailand to condemn M ..

Rallies held in South Korea, Thailand to condemn May 9 incidents, solidarize wit ..

7 minutes ago
 Russian Shipyards to Build 525 Vessels for Inland ..

Russian Shipyards to Build 525 Vessels for Inland Navigation by 2035 - Industry ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.